Update On Possibility of STARDOM At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II

Fightful Select reports that there have been discussion of having STARDOM as a part of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II later this month. AEW and STARDOM have had talks about the former’s talent appearing at the event. Toni Storm was specifically mentioned as someone that would face one of the STARDOM wrestlers.

However, there have been some obstacles during the talks, as it’s unknown which talents would be available. STARDOM will have its own event that weekend, so there have been talks about how to make it work. AEW is hoping to have the company participate this year and are working to make it happen.

There were similar conversations with STARDOM in 2022. Instead, Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm had the only women’s match on the show.