Update On Possible AEW Return for Thunder Rosa

As previously reported, Thunder Rosa gave an update on her back injury and noted that she is able to lift again. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a possible return date was provided for the former AEW Women’s World Champion.

While there were some speculating that Rosa could be Saraya’s tag team partner against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on January 11, that is not likely. The WON noted that Rosa is believed to be returning in February.