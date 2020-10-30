Update On Possible Drew McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury Match

Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury have been going back and forth through interviews this year, with rumors popping up that it was leading to a match between the two. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the match could be the plan for McIntyre in the future, possibly at Wrestlemania. The problem, however, is that Fury has not committed to a date yet.

As for the match possibly happening in Saudi Arabia, WWE has not announced a date for the country yet due to COVID.