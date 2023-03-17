Update On Possible Future Plans For Trish Stratus In WWE

Trish Stratus made her return to WWE earlier this month and is set to compete at Wrestlemania. She will team with Lita and Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are rumors of a match for Stratus at this year’s Summerslam as well. The rumor is that Stratus will turn heel at some point and face Lynch.

It was noted there were rumors of a heel turn for Trish before she came back to TV, but the only thing confirmed by a source is that there are “twist and turns” coming for the story.