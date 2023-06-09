wrestling / News
Update on PPV Buys For AEW Double or Nothing
June 9, 2023 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated PPV buy numbers for AEW Double or Nothing now that the late buys have come in. For the second PPV in a row, the numbers grew in the second week after it originally aired. The show had a 12.8% increase between June 1 and June 7.
Double or Nothing is now up 0.9% from Revolution at the same point in time. Depending on the next two weeks, it should end up around 140,000 buys or more. That’s the range that every AEW PPV has ended up in starting with last year’s Forbidden Door.
