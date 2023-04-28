Update on Pre-Sale Registration Numbers For AEW All In

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that pre-sale registration numbers for AEW All In were cut off yesterday and the final number is over 60,000. At the moment, it appears to have the most demand for an event in AEW history, other than All Out 2019 in Chicago.

However, as previously noted, pre-sale registration doesn’t necessarily mean it will get that amount in its first day or even at all. WWE Clash at the Castle had a similar pre-sale set-up and 89,000 people registered. However, that didn’t translate to first day sales, which were at 30,000. WWE announced an eventual attendance of 62,296.