wrestling / News
Update On Ratings Numbers Getting Delayed Due To Thanksgiving
As is the case every year, the ratings reports for several wrestling shows will be delayed due to Thanksgiving tomorrow. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the schedule of when the numbers will be revealed is as follows:
Ratings for last night’s episode of WWE NXT will be revealed today as normal.
Numbers for tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be reported on Monday (November 28).
Ratings for tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling and NJPW on AXS TV, as well as Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown, will be revealed on Tuesday (November 29).
Monday’s episode of WWE RAW will be revealed on Wednesday, November 30.
Finally, next week’s WWE NXT will be reported on Wednesday, November 30, as normal.
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) November 23, 2022
