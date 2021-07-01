Update On Rebel Following Apparent Injury On AEW Dynamite

It was reported last night that Rebel appeared to suffer some sort of injury during her match on AEW Dynamite, hurting her leg. She went to break up a pin when the incident happened and after tagging out, she was checked on by doctors and eventually taken to the back.

Fightful Select reports that Rebel suffered a dislocated kneecap during the match. She was said to be in “good spirits” in spite of the injury. The usual recovery time for a dislocated kneecap is around six weeks, but it’s unknown if she will miss any time.