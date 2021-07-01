wrestling / News
Update On Rebel Following Apparent Injury On AEW Dynamite
July 1, 2021 | Posted by
It was reported last night that Rebel appeared to suffer some sort of injury during her match on AEW Dynamite, hurting her leg. She went to break up a pin when the incident happened and after tagging out, she was checked on by doctors and eventually taken to the back.
Fightful Select reports that Rebel suffered a dislocated kneecap during the match. She was said to be in “good spirits” in spite of the injury. The usual recovery time for a dislocated kneecap is around six weeks, but it’s unknown if she will miss any time.
