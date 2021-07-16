Update On Rey Fenix, Who Has Been Absent From AEW

It was reported last month that Rey Fenix had been dealing with a groin injury, which is why he was not part of AEW Double or Nothing and has been absent from TV. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Fenix is ready to return to the ring. AEW has yet to announce the Death Triangle member for any matches, but Andrade El Idolo is now targeting the trio.

Fenix’s last AEW match was on the April 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, where he beat Chuck Taylor.