wrestling / News

Update On Rhino Following Impact Wrestling Injury Storyline

July 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rhino Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

As previously reported, Rhino was written out of Impact Wrestling storylines following an attack from Honor No More. Heath said that Rhino would need surgery and it turns out that was true. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rhino is expected to be out of action “for a while” after recently having hip surgery.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rhino, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading