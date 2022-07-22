wrestling / News
Update On Rhino Following Impact Wrestling Injury Storyline
July 22, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Rhino was written out of Impact Wrestling storylines following an attack from Honor No More. Heath said that Rhino would need surgery and it turns out that was true. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rhino is expected to be out of action “for a while” after recently having hip surgery.
