Update On Roderick Strong After Injury Announcement on WWE NXT 2.0
May 27, 2022
On this past Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, it was announced that Roderick Strong rolled his ankle and suffered an injury. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is simply a work and he is doing fine. There are still plans for Strong to remain involved in the Diamond Mine storyline that is unfolding on TV.
