Update On ROH Contract Status Of Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson and Homicide

April 2, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH 19th Anniversary Brody King Stable

During the ROH 19th Anniversary show last week, Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson and Homicide appeared after the main event and attacked both Jay Lethal and LFI. Brody King was also part of the group.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, none of the three men who made surprise appearances (Dickinson, Deppen, Homicide) are currently signed with Ring of Honor.

