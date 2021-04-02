wrestling / News
Update On ROH Contract Status Of Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson and Homicide
During the ROH 19th Anniversary show last week, Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson and Homicide appeared after the main event and attacked both Jay Lethal and LFI. Brody King was also part of the group.
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, none of the three men who made surprise appearances (Dickinson, Deppen, Homicide) are currently signed with Ring of Honor.
