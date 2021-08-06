wrestling / News

Update On Rumored MLW Streaming Deal, When An Announcement Will Happen

August 6, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW updated logo

As we previously reported, MLW reportedly closed a deal with a streaming service, which was said to be a big one for the company. While the initial report said the announcement would happen at the end of the summer, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it will be made next week.

The deal is expected to include two different one hour shows: one for MLW Fusion and one for Azteca Underground.

