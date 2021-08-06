wrestling / News
Update On Rumored MLW Streaming Deal, When An Announcement Will Happen
August 6, 2021 | Posted by
As we previously reported, MLW reportedly closed a deal with a streaming service, which was said to be a big one for the company. While the initial report said the announcement would happen at the end of the summer, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it will be made next week.
The deal is expected to include two different one hour shows: one for MLW Fusion and one for Azteca Underground.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Says He Knows ‘Nothing’ About CM Punk Coming to AEW
- Bray Wyatt Reportedly Was On Hiatus Due To ‘Undisclosed Physical Ailment’ Prior To Release
- Cassie Lee Says Her WWE Release Broke Her Heart, Blames Herself For IIconics Split
- Kevin Nash On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Is Greatest Worker Of All Time, Trying To Recruit Shawn Michaels To WCW