Update On Rumored Rumble Return, Big Match Planned For Wrestlemania 38 (SPOILERS)

It was noted earlier today that Ronda Rousey is in St. Louis and is expected to be part of the Royal Rumble PPV, making her return to WWE after three years. At the time, it was said the rumor was that Rousey would be setting up a match with Becky Lynch for Wrestlemania.

However, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline now reports that the plan for Wrestlemania 38 is a match between Rousey and Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. The angle to set the match up will likely happen tonight, either during or after the Rumble match, which Flair is a part of.

There is also talk of Rousey appearing at RAW on Monday. She is said to be back in the company for a “substantial run” and not just for Wrestlemania season. While she will primarily be a Smackdown superstar, she may occasionally appear on RAW to help ratings. The decision to move her to Smackdown is to appease FOX, who were hoping for Rousey and Brock Lesnar to be regulars on the blue brand. As noted, the deal for Rousey will last over a year, and include this year’s Wrestlemania in Dallas and next year’s Wrestlemania at SoFi Stadium in Ingelwood, CA.

While a match between Rousey and Lynch was discussed, the decision was made to put Rousey on Smackdown. It’s possible Rousey vs. Lynch is saved for next year. This would be the second singles match between Flair and Rousey after Survivor Series 2018, which Rousey won by DQ.