Update On Rumors That Bray Wyatt Has A Deal With Impact Wrestling

There have been rumors over the last month that Bray Wyatt could be making his return to wrestling in either AEW or Impact Wrestling. The latest rumors claim that Wyatt was “expected” to join Impact, although that doesn’t seem to be the case. Fightful Select reports that according to sources close to Wyatt, there is currently no deal with Impact nor is he close to one. The rumor was attributed to Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez, who didn’t actually say that Wyatt was going to Impact, just stated he believed it was more likely than AEW.

While there is no deal in place for Wyatt, Impact is interested and had asked for a member of their roster to reach out and try to recruit him.