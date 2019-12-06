wrestling / News
Update on Samoa Joe’s Future on Commentary
December 5, 2019 | Posted by
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has the latest on Samoa Joe’s future at Raw the broadcast booth. As was previously reported, Joe is taking on the third spot on Raw commentary on a regular basis while his thumb injury heals, with Dio Maddin heading back to the Performance Center to train as a wrestler. Joe has been working the Raw booth while Maddin was “out” due to his attack at the hands of Brock Lesnar.
According to the site, Joe’s stay will in fact only be temporary until he’s able to return to the ring, as WWE considers him too valuable as an in-ring talent.
