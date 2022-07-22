Update On Santana Following Knee Injury, Timetable For Return

As previously reported, Santana suffered an ACL injury in his knee at AEW Blood & Guts and is expected to miss around eight months. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the AEW wrester recently had reconstructive knee surgery. The WON also confirms the timetable of eight months.

As previously reported, there are a lot of rumors regarding Santana’s status in AEW and his tag team with Ortiz. Konnan recently said the pair are not on good terms. It’s believed that his AEW deal expires on September 1.