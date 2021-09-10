Update on Sasha Banks Ahead of Smackdown

A new report has some details about Sasha Banks’ status ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that Banks was seen at Madison Square Garden, the site of tonight’s show, although she is not on early on-screen rundowns for tonight’s show.

It is important to note that this does not mean Banks is guaranteed not to appear, because not everything that happens on screen is listed in the rundowns.

Banks has been advertised locally and on Madison Square Garden’s website for tonight’s show, but she has not been officially announced as appearing on the show.