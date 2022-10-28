Update On Sasha Banks’ Contract Status With WWE

Sasha Banks, along with Naomi, walked out on WWE this past summer and was later suspended indefinitely. There were rumors that her contract expired but this doesn’t seem to be the case. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Banks is still under contract with WWE, but there’s no word on when she’ll return. It’s believed that there have been negotiations for a new deal, but there have been some “hang-ups” during that process.

Banks’ last match was on May 15 at a live event, with her last televised match two days before on an episode of Smackdown.