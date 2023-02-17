Update on Schedule Conflict for Jon Moxley, Booked For AEW House Show on Same Day as OTT Scrappermania 7

It was reported back in January that Jon Moxley would appear at OTT Scrappermania 7 in Dublin, Ireland. A month later, AEW announced a new live event tour called House Rules, with the first event in Troy, OH also featuring Jon Moxley. The problem is that both events are scheduled for March 18.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that OTT found out about Moxley being booked for AEW at the same time that everyone else did, when AEW announced it in a press release. There’s been no word on Moxley’s status yet. OTT contacted Moxley about appearing and he said he would if AEW approved it, which they did. Then the house show was announced.

In a statement, promoter Joe Cabray said: “We understand there is some confusion on Jon Moxley’s appearance at ScrapperMania. We are working with AEW and should have news coming soon.“