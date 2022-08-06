Update On Several Wrestlers Absent From RAW and Smackdown Lately

Fightful Select has updates on several WWE wrestlers who have been absent from RAW and Smackdown as of late, including Kevin Owens and Lacey Evans.

Owens was missing from this week’s RAW and hasn’t appeared much since Money in the Bank. Some questioned his absence, especially as he’s seen as a “Triple H guy”. Fans expected he’d get featured more as a result of Triple H taking over creative. Owens is not injured and there are currently plans being worked on for him going forward. Triple H was in charge of NXT when Owens was signed and gave him a huge push on the brand. He was also paired with Owens on-screen when he was Universal Champion.

Lacey Evans was pulled from the July 29 episode of Smackdown, where she was scheduled to face Aliyah. It was said that she wasn’t cleared to repeat. The truth is that there are currently no creative plans for her. Her name was not discussed for last night’s gauntlet match. Evans was said to be a ‘personal favorite’ of Vince McMahon, who was hands on and worked with her directly. However, her return this year was said to be ‘chaotic and directionless.’

Omos hasn’t been on RAW in several wees, but is still traveling with WWE and being managed by MVP. He had a match with Ezekiel on Monday’s Main Event taping.

There are several other talents in the same position as they wait to find out their direction with Triple H in charge. Several have had meetings with Triple H individually.