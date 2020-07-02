Update on Shayna Baszler’s Status In WWE, If She Is Healthy

Shayna Baszler hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since defeating Natalya on an episode of RAW back on May 18, in a submission match. According to Fightful Select, the reason for this is simply because WWE hasn’t booked her. Baszler is said to be healthy and isn’t hurt or injured, and doesn’t have COVID-19. It’s unknown why WWE has decided not to use her on television. She previously worked closely with Paul Heyman during her run on RAW, but Heyman is no longer running RAW’s creative side.