Update On Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose Depositions In Stalker Case

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has the newest update on the criminal case involving Sonya Deville’s alleged stalker Phillip A. Thomas.

According to Johnson, the deposition schedule has been set for the case, with both Deville and fellow WWE superstar Mandy Rose both set to be deposed next month.

Rose’s deposition is scheduled for Feb. 3 at 1 PM ET, while Deville’s deposition before the court will take place on Feb. 13 at 2:30 PM ET via Zoom.

Thomas was charged with aggravated stalking (third degree felony), armed burglary of a dwelling (felony punishable by life), armed kidnapping for ransom or reward or hostage (felony life), and criminal mischief for less than $200 (second degree misdemeanor) after being accused of breaking into Deville’s home last August with the intent of abducting her.