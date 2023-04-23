Update On Speculation That Warner Bros. Discovery Is Interested In WWE

During a recent appearance on the SI Media Podcast, author Jim Miller speculated that Warner Bros. Discovery might be interested in WWE content if they lose their deal with the NBA. Fightful Select reports that several “higher ups” in WWE had asked whether or not that’s something people in the industry heard, and no one heard about that at all. There have not been any conversations about WWE with WBD. There have been conversations with other places.

Meanwhile, sources at WBD have nothing bad to say about WWE, but WBD is planning to “substantially” expand their relationship with AEW financially, as well as with content that will become known soon. It was suggested this may be part of the upcoming Collision show and more.