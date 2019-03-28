wrestling / News
Various News: Update on Starrcast ‘Dead Man Talking’ Trademark, Opening For Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling, NXT Running Live Event Tonight
March 28, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that the “Dead Man Talking” trademark that Starrcast applied for last month has been “approved for publication,” which means it will be made public soon. That means that any interested parties, such as WWE for example, could soon file an opposition if they choose.
– Here is the opening for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling.
– WWE will hold an NXT event tonight in Daytona Beach, Florida at Midtown Cultural & Educational Center.
More Trending Stories
- Rosa Mendes On If She Has Any Regrets Over Infamous Crush on Paige Storyline From Total Divas
- Superstar Billy Graham Says Kofi Kingston In WWE Title Match Is A Joke
- Vince Russo On Why Triple H Shouldn’t Be a Top WWE Executive, Explains His Issues With How WWE Has Booked Triple H/Batista Storyline
- Chris Jericho Explains What Happened With Mickey Rourke In The WrestleMania 25 Build-Up