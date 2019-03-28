Various News: Update on Starrcast ‘Dead Man Talking’ Trademark, Opening For Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling, NXT Running Live Event Tonight

– PWInsider reports that the “Dead Man Talking” trademark that Starrcast applied for last month has been “approved for publication,” which means it will be made public soon. That means that any interested parties, such as WWE for example, could soon file an opposition if they choose.

– Here is the opening for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

– WWE will hold an NXT event tonight in Daytona Beach, Florida at Midtown Cultural & Educational Center.