Update on Status of Authors of Pain Following WWE Release, Rumored Retirement

– A report from Fightful Select has an update on the current status of the Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar), who were released from WWE in September of last year. Per the report, the wrestlers made inquiries about appearing in other companies following their releases last year, but there’s yet to be any movement in that area.

The former Raw and NXT tag team champions were reportedly brought up to AEW management in 2020, who weren’t sure if they were a good fit for the promotion at that time. However, AEW did apparently leave the door open for them in the future. The team was also said to have been brought up to NJPW management, who at that time wasn’t bringing in new talent, and the budget required to do so was not near what it needed to be.

Also, another wrestling promoter said that when their representation reached out to the Authors of Pain, they were informed that both men had “retired” from wrestling.

Additionally, the report noted that Akam (aka Sunny Dhinsa; age 28) and Rezar (Gzim Selmani; age 26) are currently working regular jobs.