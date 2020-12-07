wrestling / News

Update On Status of Eva Marie In WWE

December 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Eva Marie

Back in October, it was reported that Eva Marie was set to return to the WWE, as she had been in Orlando and was said to be tested so that she could enter the Thunderdome. However, she never made an appearance on WWE TV.

According to PWInsider, the former Total Divas star is still listed on the company’s internal roster but has yet to be assigned a brand. She has been spotted in Orlando at the Performance Center several times since September.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Eva Marie, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading