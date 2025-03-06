wrestling / News
Update on Status of Hikaru Shida in AEW
March 6, 2025 | Posted by
Hikaru Shida hasn’t been seen in AEW for months, but Fightful Select reports that the former Women’s World Champion is currently still under contract with the company. She hasn’t been appearing at AEW TV. She wasn’t at Worlds End back in December, which surprised some since she lives in Orlando.
More Trending Stories
- Guinness World Records Acknowledges John Cena’s Heel Turn With Unlikely Record
- Jey Uso Reveals How Good of a Gamer Roman Reigns Is, Says Roman ‘Gets Down’ in Games
- John Cena Shares Message Following Attack on Cody Rhodes: ‘Evaluate It and Don’t Take It Personal’
- Lex Luger Recalls Jumping to WCW in 1995, Says Linda McMahon Was Angrier at Him Than Vince