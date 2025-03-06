wrestling / News

Update on Status of Hikaru Shida in AEW

March 6, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hikaru Shida AEW Rampage 8-23-24 Image Credit: AEW

Hikaru Shida hasn’t been seen in AEW for months, but Fightful Select reports that the former Women’s World Champion is currently still under contract with the company. She hasn’t been appearing at AEW TV. She wasn’t at Worlds End back in December, which surprised some since she lives in Orlando.

