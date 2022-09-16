wrestling / News
Update On Status of Jeff Hardy in AEW, When He Is Expected Back
September 16, 2022 | Posted by
Back in June, Jeff Hardy was suspended without pay from AEW after being arrested for multiple charges, including felony DUI. Tony Khan stated that Hardy would be allowed to return to AEW only if he completes a rehab program and maintains his sobriety.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Hardy is expected to finish his rehab program soon. He would then be able to return to the ring.
Hardy previously pleaded not guilty to the charges and will have a pre-trial hearing over the matter next month.
