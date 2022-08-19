Update On Status of Kota Ibushi In NJPW

Kota Ibushi has been very clear about his issues with New Japan Pro Wrestling this year, criticizing the company for several different reasons and even making accusations about Yakuza ties. The company later fined Ibushi and the member of staff he had issues with, and it was later reported the situation had calmed down. However, Ibushi has yet to return to NJPW.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that talent in New Japan believe that Ibushi is not coming back to the company. Ibushi has not offered any confirmation of his status, but has noted that he wants to have a run in AEW.