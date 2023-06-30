Update on Status of NXT Team After Recent ‘Losers Leave NXT’ Match (SPOILERS)

As previously reported, WWE taped next Tuesday’s episode of NXT, which will feature a ‘Losers Leave NXT’ match between the Dyad and the Creeds. The match that was taped saw the Dyad winning, forcing the Creeds to leave the brand. After the team lost, they stayed in the ring and the fans thanked them, as it was assumed they will be heading to the main roster.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is keeping their status quiet backstage for the next week or so. Some people directly involved with story have been told it’s an angle, but that could be to keep plans from getting out. It was noted that within the next two weeks, the plans will be clear.

WWE is said to be high on Julius Creed in particular due to his size and athletic ability.