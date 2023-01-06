Update On Status of NXT UK Wrestlers After Worlds Collide PPV

In the build to NXT Worlds Collide last September, several former NXT UK wrestlers appeared on NXT and eventually had matches with that show’s stars. This included Tyler Bate, Meiko Satomura, Gallus, Pretty Deadly and Blair Davenport. Of those, only Pretty Deadly have stuck around.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this was due to the wrestlers having to return home for visa issues. It’s unknown when they will be back. Many of the issues are being cleared up, so some talent could return when the new visas are finalized. It’s also possible WWE may wait until the launch of NXT Europe.

It was noted that Doudrop, who is also from the UK, is not out due to a visa issue but is actually ill.