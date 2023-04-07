wrestling / News
Update On Status of Randy Orton After Recent Return Rumors
April 7, 2023 | Posted by
There were rumors last week that Randy Orton was in Los Angeles for Wrestlemania weekend festivities. This led to rumors that Orton would be making his return at the event, or possibly the RAW after. Instead, he never appeared at either.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter asked WWE about Orton’s status and were told the back injury keeping him out of action is not healed to the point that he can return. WWE sent out the information to try and squash the speculation about Orton making a surprise appearance.
