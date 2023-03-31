wrestling / News
Update On Status of Shinsuke Nakamura In WWE
March 31, 2023 | Posted by
Shinsuke Nakamura has been absent from WWE TV for months and wasn’t even booked for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. His last appearance was at a live event in January, where he teamed with Braun Strowman and Madcap Moss to defeat Imperium.
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Nakamura is said to be “on hold” until after Wrestlemania 39 is over. While this could mean he will return soon, that is unknown at this point.
