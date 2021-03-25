wrestling / News

Update On Status of Triple H and Others After Missing NXT Last Week

Posted by Joseph Lee
As we reported last week, multiple people missed the NXT taping due to what was believed to be an outbreak of COVID-19. This included Triple H, who was said to be in quarantine but not actually sick with the virus. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that everyone who missed last week’s episode of the show was back this week. Again, this includes Triple H, who was back to overseeing the production of the show.

