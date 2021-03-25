wrestling / News
Update On Status of Triple H and Others After Missing NXT Last Week
March 25, 2021 | Posted by
As we reported last week, multiple people missed the NXT taping due to what was believed to be an outbreak of COVID-19. This included Triple H, who was said to be in quarantine but not actually sick with the virus. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that everyone who missed last week’s episode of the show was back this week. Again, this includes Triple H, who was back to overseeing the production of the show.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage News On How NXT Officials Feel About Tian Sha Gimmick, Who Is Playing Mei Ying
- New Photo Shows Tessa Blanchard Training At Same Gym As Sasha Banks and Bayley
- Peacock Removes Problematic Material From WWE Content
- Paul Wight On WWE Botching Cesaro’s Push After WrestleMania 30, Triple H Not Wanting To Put Him Over