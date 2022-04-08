Update On Status of Two Wrestlers For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Smackdown Wrestlers Set For RAW Taping

– As we reported yesterday, Lacey Evans is scheduled for tonight’s Smackdown taping, even though she has already denied it. However, PWInsider reports that Evans was spotted in Milwaukee last night with her family. So she’s already in town for the show. Whether she appears on camera remains to be seen.

– It was also reported yesterday that Cody Rhodes was scheduled for tonight’s taping in what would likely be a dark match. However, that is no longer the case and Rhodes is not scheduled anymore.

– At least three or four Smackdown talents will be at the RAW taping in Detroit on Monday, most likely to wrestle in dark matches.