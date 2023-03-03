Update On Story Plans For WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at Wrestlemania

The WWE women’s tag team titles changed hands this past Monday, throwing a wrench into the rumored plans for them at Wrestlemania. As previously reported, the rumor was that Damage CTRL would defend against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at the event. However, Lita and Becky Lynch won the belts, which would seem to suggest those plans have changed.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the story involving the women’s tag team titles will have several “twists and turns” before the Wrestlemania card is finalized. This includes Damage CTRL, Lynch, Lita, Rousey, Baszler, Bayley and Trish Stratus. It’s unknown what the twists are, but it’s likely there will be two different matches coming out of this story. Rousey and Baszler are still set to face whoever the champions are at the event.