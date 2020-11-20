Update On Taping Plans For AEW Dynamite For The Rest of the Year

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the taping schedule for AEW Dynamite through the remainder of the year.

Next week’s episode, the night before Thanksgiving, was taped yesterday. It will include The Butcher & The Blade vs. Pac & Rey Fenix, Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. SCU, Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay for the AEW Women’s Title and Will Hobbs in action.

Moving on from that, every other week will be taped. The December 2nd episode, featuring Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley, will be live. The December 9th episode will be taped on December 3. December 16 will be a live episode, with the December 23rd episode taped on December 17. Finally, they will go live on both December 30 and January 6. AEW is currently offering a $45 ticket plan that would give fans tickets for all three December tapings, including Omega vs. Moxley.