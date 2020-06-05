Update On Taping Schedule For AEW During Month of June

AEW is currently on a taping schedule that features the company going live one week and then taping the next. The idea is that this allows the talent and staff to go into quarantine for two weeks between shows. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated dates for the next episodes of Dynamite.

This week’s episode was taped last week. Dynamite will be live on June 10, then on June 11 will tape the June 17th episode. They will go live again on June 24. After that it’s Fyter Fest, and as we previously noted, the first night will be live on July 1, with the June 8th episode taped on July 2.