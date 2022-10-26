Update On The Elite’s AEW Status, Possible Backstage Return

The Elite have been away from AEW due to their suspensions after the All Out backstage altercation, and a new report has an update on the matter. Fightful Select reports that Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, who have been off TV and not worked in their backstage capacities as EVP, have been talked about in the company as potentially coming back to work in at least a backstage capacity. The report notes that one source said their return could be “imminent,” though no one could definitively say when they are expected to be back on the job.

The trio were among those suspended after the now-infamous backstage brawl that went down between them, Ace Steel, and CM Punk following Punk’s incendiary comments about Hangman Page and the EVPs at the post-All Out media scrum. Steel has been reportedly fired from AEW, while Punk’s status is still unclear though he is out of action with an injury suffered at the PPV. Fightful notes that there has been more movement over the last couple weeks since the incident happened and that a meeting was scheduled for last week, though there’s no word on what it was specifically in regard to. There is also no word on when they may return to television.