Update On The End of AEW Airing On Space In Most Countries

As previously reported, AEW announced that its programming will no longer air on Space in Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean. It will still be on Space in Brazil, but fans in the other countries will have to use AEW Plus. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that it was AEW that made the decision to end the deal.

Space and AEW were working on a one-year deal, which would get renewed every year. The second-year deal had ended at the end of September, and AEW made the call not to renew it. It was noted that AEW was not cancelled. AEW felt they would make more money through AEW Plus than the money they were offered to air on Space.