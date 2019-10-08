Update On The Man Who Attacked Bret Hart At WWE Hall Of Fame

– PWInsider reports that an arrest warrant was issued on 9/10 for Zachary Madsen, the man arrested after attacking WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart at the WWE Hall of Fame this past April, after he did not appear in court as scheduled on 9/9 in Kings Criminal Court in Brooklyn that day.

The warrant was returned, meaning he was picked up by authorities, and Madsen appeared before the court on 9/24. He is slated for another hearing on 11/12. He is not currently in custody.

Madsen has been charged with two counts of assault in the third degree as well as trespassing after hitting the ring and tackling Bret Hart during the WWE Hall of Fame.