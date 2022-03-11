Update On The Plans For Steve Austin and Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania

As previously reported, Steve Austin and Kevin Owens will have some type of confrontation at Wrestlemania, even if it’s not the previously-rumored match. It had been reported before the announcement that plans changed from a match to a fight scene of some kind, and that’s still the case.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Steve Austin has been working on his cardio, as the plan will require a more extended brawl instead of Austin simply hitting Owens with a stunner. It was noted that Austin at least agreed to the fight, if not an actual match.

There has been talk of another angle leading to the match if Austin agrees to it, but WWE decided they needed to at least make the announcement of his involvement this week.