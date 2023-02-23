During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, there was an update on the status of Cameron Grimes in WWE. Grimes has not been seen on WWE TV since the November 8, 2022 episode of NXT, where he lost to Joe Gacy.

According to Dave Meltzer, Grimes is headed to the main roster. WWE wrapped up his storylines on the NXT brand and now he is waiting to be called up. At this time, the company is just waiting for an idea on how to use him.