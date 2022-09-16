Update On The Status of Gable Steveson in WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Gable Steveson is still under contract with the WWE and is still training to be a wrestler for them. There had been questions about his status because he’s not in Orlando at the Performance Center with other prospects. He is currently not in the company’s creative plans or on the list of talent to be used.

As reported last week, plans to get him on TV were delayed because he isn’t progressing in training as well as WWE hoped. However he’s still under contract and training in Minnesota. It’s possible he wants another year of college wrestling, which should be known soon as the season starts in a few months.