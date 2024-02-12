wrestling / News

Update On The Status Of ROH Supercard Of Honor 2024

February 12, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
ROH Supercard of Honor Image Credit: ROH

With WWE WrestleMania week quickly approaching, ROH has yet to announce whether the promotion will be running Supercard of Honor over WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia.

Pwinsider reports that all signs are that a traditional show for this weekend is scheduled for its typical Friday night slot.

As of this writing, there’s no word when it will be announced.

