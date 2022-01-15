wrestling / News

Update on The Status of the Street Profits’ Contracts With WWE

January 15, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fightful Select reports that the Street Profits currently have ‘plenty of time’ left on their WWE deals. There had been some confusion when the site previously reported that their contracts were good “at least through 2021.” This was because they signed multi-year contracts in 2019, which would, by definition, be at least two years.

With the two missing RAW lately, there had been questions on their status, but they will still be around for a while. It’s unknown exactly how long their contracts are for, however.

