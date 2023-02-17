Update On The Usos’ Status For Smackdown and Elimination Chamber

On last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Paul Heyman told Jimmy Uso that Roman Reigns didn’t want him or his brother to show up this week. It’s widely believed that Jimmy is not allowed in Canada due to his previous DUI convictions. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Usos are legally allowed to go to Canada now.

The story of Reigns not wanting them on this week’s episode is not a cover story to explain their absence. Instead, it’s a story playing off the idea that people don’t expect the brothers to appear on the Montreal shows. That doesn’t mean they will, but they can if WWE wants them to.