Update on The Young Bucks’ Contract Negotiations With AEW

It was reported last night that The Young Bucks are in talks with AEW for new deals as their current contracts will be up at the end of this year. However, it was noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the pair aren’t actively negotiating with the company.

According to Dave Meltzer, AEW has reached out to the two about a new deal but talks haven’t officially started and they are not close to an agreement yet. However, AEW wants to keep the Bucks and “lock them in” with multi-year deals. It was acknowledged backstage that they should begin talks soon.