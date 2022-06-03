Update On Thunder Rosa’s Absence From AEW Dynamite, Rumors That She Was Frustrated

As previously reported, Thunder Rosa missed this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite due to not feeling well. She was at the taping and was sent home by the doctor.

Another report from WhatCulture suggested that Rosa was upset at not having a segment on the show. That report also said she was upset at not being able to plug her fundraiser for the Uvalde shooting victims during the Double or Nothing media scrum. It suggested she has been unhappy with how little she has been featured on AEW television, including how little her match with Serena Deeb was covered on Dynamite. According to that report, Rosa reportedly felt like Dynamite made it seem like that match “didn’t happen at all.” She is said to be upset and confused, but not to the point of walking out.

However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this is not the case. There was a segment planned for the AEW Women’s Champion on the show. But, just like PWInsider initially reported, Rosa was ill and sent home. The WON noted that she had friends with her at Dynamite who were also ill and also sent home.

If you wish to contribute to Rosa’s fundraiser, an auction for her Double or Nothing ring gear, you can do so here. All proceeds go to the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School.